Bucs' QB Calls Off Contract Talks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has decided to halt contract extension discussions as he enters the final year of his current deal. After reporting for training camp on Monday (July 28), Mayfield announced that he would not engage in contract talks during the season. The 31-year-old is set to earn over $39 million this season, the last of his three-year, $100 million contract signed in 2024.

Mayfield, who has revitalized his career with the Buccaneers, expressed his desire to stay in Tampa long-term. However, he emphasized that his focus is on the upcoming season and helping the team win. "We'd love to be here long-term, and as of right now, that's not exactly the case," Mayfield stated, according to NFL.com.

Despite the stalled negotiations, Mayfield remains committed to the team. He has been a key player for the Buccaneers, leading them to playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Last season, however, the team missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record, partly due to injuries and the departure of star receiver Mike Evans to the San Francisco 49ers.

Mayfield's performance has been strong, with career highs in passing yards and touchdowns in 2024. Yet, the Buccaneers have not met his contract demands, reportedly seeking $55-60 million per year, as noted by Yahoo Sports.

The Buccaneers' general manager, Jason Licht, has not set a timeline for contract talks, but Mayfield's self-imposed deadline was the start of training camp. With no deal in place, Mayfield is prepared to play out the season and potentially enter free agency next year, as reported by ESPN.