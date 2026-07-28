Capitol Ceremony Honors South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was honored in a solemn ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday (July 28). Vice President JD Vance and congressional colleagues gathered to pay tribute to the longtime Republican leader who passed away on July 11 at the age of 71. Graham's unexpected death was attributed to an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The ceremony featured remarks from Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Vice President Vance, who remembered Graham for his humor, charm, and dedication to public service. Graham served over three decades in Congress, where he was known for his leadership roles in the Judiciary and Budget Committees. He was also a close adviser to President Donald Trump, who is expected to speak at Graham's funeral service later today at the Washington National Cathedral.

World leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are expected to attend the funeral. Graham was a staunch ally to both nations, working closely with their leaders on foreign policy issues. The service at the Cathedral, which is not open to the public, will be streamed online for those wishing to pay their respects.

Following the Washington ceremonies, Graham's casket will return to South Carolina for additional memorial services in Columbia and Pickens County, where he grew up. His sister, Darline Graham, who was appointed to complete his term, will lead these services. Graham's legacy as a prominent figure in American politics and a fierce advocate for his beliefs will be remembered by many.