Capitol Ceremony Honors South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham

By iHeartRadio

July 28, 2026

Late Senator Lindsey Graham Memorialized In Washington DC
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images News / Getty Images

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was honored in a solemn ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday (July 28). Vice President JD Vance and congressional colleagues gathered to pay tribute to the longtime Republican leader who passed away on July 11 at the age of 71. Graham's unexpected death was attributed to an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The ceremony featured remarks from Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Vice President Vance, who remembered Graham for his humor, charm, and dedication to public service. Graham served over three decades in Congress, where he was known for his leadership roles in the Judiciary and Budget Committees. He was also a close adviser to President Donald Trump, who is expected to speak at Graham's funeral service later today at the Washington National Cathedral.

World leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are expected to attend the funeral. Graham was a staunch ally to both nations, working closely with their leaders on foreign policy issues. The service at the Cathedral, which is not open to the public, will be streamed online for those wishing to pay their respects.

Following the Washington ceremonies, Graham's casket will return to South Carolina for additional memorial services in Columbia and Pickens County, where he grew up. His sister, Darline Graham, who was appointed to complete his term, will lead these services. Graham's legacy as a prominent figure in American politics and a fierce advocate for his beliefs will be remembered by many.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices