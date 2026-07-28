Darlene Love Reveals The One Thing Still On Her Bucket List At 85

Darlene Love isn't slowing down at the age of 85.

The iconic soul singer opened up about what she still wants to accomplish, six decades into her music career.

"I've always wanted to do a gigantic Christmas show, a real big one, at a 5,000-seat theater," the singer told Rolling Stone on Sunday (July 26). "It could be really special if I worked with Paul Shaffer and Marc Shaiman. We could make it so beautiful, and I'd have no problem getting people to do it with me. I still have a bucket list, and that is on the top of it."

The "He's a Rebel" musician also revealed that she'd love to do an intimate hotel residency in New York City.

"Someone talked to me about the Caryle, and I've always wanted to do a Vegas residency in one of the smaller rooms," the singer admitted. "I want people to really hear my voice."

Love, who began her career in 1959, sang her iconic Christmas hit, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" at the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.