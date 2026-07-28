Eagles' Carter Signs Record Contract

By iHeartRadio

July 28, 2026

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Photo: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has signed a record-breaking contract extension, making him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. The 25-year-old inked a four-year deal worth $152 million, as reported by Yahoo Sports. This new contract comes as Carter enters his fourth season with the Eagles, having been their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carter's impressive performance on the field has earned him two Pro Bowl selections and a total of 13.5 sacks in his career. Over the past three seasons, he has accumulated 108 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 37 quarterback hits. His dominance on the field has been a key factor in the Eagles' defensive success.

The Eagles' decision to extend Carter's contract was anticipated, given his significant impact on the team. According to Bleeding Green Nation, Carter's extension was expected to set a new benchmark for interior defensive linemen, surpassing the previous record held by Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carter's contract includes a yearly salary between $32 million and $35 million, reflecting the Eagles' commitment to retaining top talent. The extension not only secures Carter's future with the team but also highlights Philadelphia's strategy of investing in their defense.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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