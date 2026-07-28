Every New Album Coming Out in 2026: Full Release Calendar
By iHeartRadio
July 28, 2026
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Looking for the biggest new album releases in 2026? From pop and country to rock, hip-hop, K-pop and alternative, some of music's biggest artists are dropping highly anticipated projects throughout the year.
The first half of 2026 delivered major releases from artists including Hilary Duff, who returned with her first studio album in more than a decade, as well as BTS and BLACKPINK, whose long-awaited comeback albums dominated headlines and streaming charts.
Now, the second half of the year is shaping up to be just as exciting. Fans can look forward to new music from Ariana Grande, Stray Kids, KATSEYE, ENHYPEN, Sam Smith, Weezer, Beck, Carly Rae Jepsen, Miranda Lambert, Nickelback, Tinashe and many more.
Below is a running calendar of upcoming album release dates in 2026. We'll continue updating this list as new projects are announced and release dates change.
Note: Release dates are provided by artists and record labels and are subject to change.
July 31
- Ariana Grande — Petal
August 3
- Picheolin (SEVENTEEN's DINO) — 吉BOARD (Gilboard)
August 7
- Role Model — Chuck Timely & The Hourglass
- Stray Kids — THIS & THAT
August 14
- Becky G — Baraja Bendita
- Camp Rock 3 Soundtrack
- Carly Simon — Comes in Waves
- KATSEYE — WILD
- Phoebe Bridgers — Lost Weekend
August 21
- Chelsea Wolfe — The Dark
- ENHYPEN — THE SIN : BLISS
- Sam Smith — Hazel Eyes
- Weezer — Self-Titled
August 24
- NCT 127 — BLINGY
August 28
- Dinosaur Jr. — There Near
- Little Big Town — It's a Dying Art
- Mike D 5D — Thank You
- Prince — Timeless
- The Linda Lindas — Gotta Get Out
September 18
- Anthrax — Cursum Perficio
- beabadoobee — Pylon
- Beck — Ride Lonesome
- Carly Rae Jepsen — Day and Night
- Luke Bryan — Signs
- Orville Peck — Mule
- Tove Lo — Estrus
September 25
- Kenny Chesney — Silver Sands Marina
- Tinashe — Popstar
October 1
- Pabllo Vittar — Lost in Lust
October 2
- Miranda Lambert — Crisco
- Victoria Monét — Frequency of Love
- Wynonna — The Hard Truth
October 30
- Ministry — Hate to Go
- Nickelback — Everything Under the Sun
Upcoming Albums to Watch in 2026
The 2026 music calendar continues to grow as more artists announce new albums throughout the year. Whether you're waiting for the latest pop blockbuster, a country release, a rock comeback, or the next K-pop phenomenon, we'll keep this list updated with the newest album announcements and confirmed release dates.
- Check back often for the latest 2026 album release schedule, including newly announced projects, surprise releases, and any changes to upcoming release dates.
This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio