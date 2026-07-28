Looking for the biggest new album releases in 2026? From pop and country to rock, hip-hop, K-pop and alternative, some of music's biggest artists are dropping highly anticipated projects throughout the year.

The first half of 2026 delivered major releases from artists including Hilary Duff, who returned with her first studio album in more than a decade, as well as BTS and BLACKPINK, whose long-awaited comeback albums dominated headlines and streaming charts.

Now, the second half of the year is shaping up to be just as exciting. Fans can look forward to new music from Ariana Grande, Stray Kids, KATSEYE, ENHYPEN, Sam Smith, Weezer, Beck, Carly Rae Jepsen, Miranda Lambert, Nickelback, Tinashe and many more.

Below is a running calendar of upcoming album release dates in 2026. We'll continue updating this list as new projects are announced and release dates change.

Note: Release dates are provided by artists and record labels and are subject to change.

July 31

Ariana Grande — Petal

August 3

Picheolin (SEVENTEEN's DINO) — 吉BOARD (Gilboard)

August 7

Role Model — Chuck Timely & The Hourglass

Stray Kids — THIS & THAT

August 14

Becky G — Baraja Bendita

Camp Rock 3 Soundtrack

Carly Simon — Comes in Waves

KATSEYE — WILD

Phoebe Bridgers — Lost Weekend

August 21

Chelsea Wolfe — The Dark

ENHYPEN — THE SIN : BLISS

Sam Smith — Hazel Eyes

Weezer — Self-Titled

August 24

NCT 127 — BLINGY

August 28

Dinosaur Jr. — There Near

Little Big Town — It's a Dying Art

Mike D 5D — Thank You

Prince — Timeless

The Linda Lindas — Gotta Get Out

September 18

Anthrax — Cursum Perficio

beabadoobee — Pylon

Beck — Ride Lonesome

Carly Rae Jepsen — Day and Night

Luke Bryan — Signs

Orville Peck — Mule

Tove Lo — Estrus

September 25

Kenny Chesney — Silver Sands Marina

Tinashe — Popstar

October 1

Pabllo Vittar — Lost in Lust

October 2

Miranda Lambert — Crisco

Victoria Monét — Frequency of Love

Wynonna — The Hard Truth

October 30

Ministry — Hate to Go

Nickelback — Everything Under the Sun

Upcoming Albums to Watch in 2026

The 2026 music calendar continues to grow as more artists announce new albums throughout the year. Whether you're waiting for the latest pop blockbuster, a country release, a rock comeback, or the next K-pop phenomenon, we'll keep this list updated with the newest album announcements and confirmed release dates.