Fairlife Milk Production Resumes After Ransomware Attack

The Coca-Cola Company has announced that its milk brand, Fairlife, has resumed most of its production in the United States following a ransomware attack that temporarily halted operations. The attack, attributed to the ransomware-as-a-service group Anubis, involved unauthorized access to Fairlife's production systems. Anubis claimed responsibility, stating they locked servers and stole up to 1TB of data.

While Coca-Cola did not disclose when the breach occurred, it confirmed that the attack did not impact product quality or safety. The company is working to restore all affected systems and operations, and it does not anticipate any material impact on financial performance. Fairlife's Canadian operations were not affected, and retail access to its products remained largely uninterrupted due to existing inventory.

The attack highlights the growing vulnerability of the food and agriculture sector to cyber threats. According to the Food and Agriculture Information Sharing and Analysis Center, ransomware attacks in the sector have increased significantly in 2026.

Coca-Cola has engaged external cybersecurity experts and notified law enforcement as part of its response. The company is continuing its investigation to fully understand the scope and impact of the incident.

Fairlife, acquired by Coca-Cola in 2020, has become a significant business unit, surpassing $1 billion in annual revenue since 2022. The company has been expanding its production facilities, including a $650 million investment in Michigan and a new plant in New York.