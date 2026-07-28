Fauci Set to Testify Before Senate on COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci is scheduled to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee on Wednesday (July 29). The hearing, led by Republican Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky, will focus on Fauci's role during the COVID-19 pandemic. This session follows the release of Fauci's diaries by Paul, which allegedly reveal discrepancies between Fauci's public statements and private writings.

The hearing is expected to be contentious, with Paul planning to question Fauci about the origins of COVID-19 and his handling of the pandemic. Fauci, the former top infectious disease expert, has been a central figure in the U.S. response to the pandemic and has faced criticism from some Republicans for his actions and statements during that time.

The diaries, released by Paul, reportedly include Fauci's reflections on his rise to fame and interactions with political figures, including former President Trump. Paul claims the diaries show Fauci downplayed the theory that COVID-19 originated from a lab in Wuhan, China. Fauci has consistently denied these allegations, maintaining that he kept an open mind about the virus's origins.

Former President Biden preemptively pardoned Fauci before leaving office, citing concerns about "unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions" by the incoming administration. The hearing will be streamed live, providing an opportunity for the public to witness the proceedings.