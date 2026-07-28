Folk Music Pioneer Linda Perhacs Reported Missing

Folk musician Linda Perhacs has been reported missing.

The singer-songwriter, 82, rose to fame in the 1970s after releasing her debut album Parallelograms.

Former manager Laurel Stearns issued a public statement after explaining she had not heard from the musician in eight months.

"The most important thing is to make sure that she's safe and she's comfortable," Stearns told Pitchfork.

Per the statement, Perhacs had been residing in an assisted living facility in California before being discharged into the care of her caregivers. Since then, friends said repeated attempts to contact them have gone unanswered.

Stearns filed a missing person's report with the Los Angeles Police Department on June 6. Although police investigated, they reportedly could not share Perhacs’ status with her friends because they are not family members or legal caregivers with power of attorney. Those with information about Perhacs’ location are being asked to contact Stearns.

Perhacs released her most recent album, I’m a Harmony, in 2017.