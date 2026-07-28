Georgia High School Shooter Sentenced For Killing 2 Students, 2 Teachers

Sixteen-year-old Colt Gray has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, that took place on September 4, 2024. The sentencing, handed down on Tuesday (July 28), follows Gray’s guilty plea to 55 charges, including malice murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children, related to an attack that left two students and two teachers dead and wounded nine others, seven of them by gunfire.

Gray admitted in court last Friday to carrying out the mass shooting using an AR-style rifle that his father gave him as a Christmas present. The victims included students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, and teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie. Several families and community members filled the courtroom, delivering emotional victim impact statements and urging the judge to impose the maximum penalty.

During the sentencing phase, defense attorneys argued for life with the possibility of parole, referencing U.S. Supreme Court decisions like Miller v. Alabama, which limit harsh sentences for juveniles. They presented testimony about Gray’s troubled upbringing, mental health struggles, and online isolation, with psychologist Kevin Richards explaining that Gray’s behavior was shaped by a chaotic home life and obsessive online communities. However, prosecutors countered that the attack was carefully planned and that Gray showed little remorse, citing his detailed notebook and disturbing online messages. The judge ultimately sided with prosecutors and sentenced Gray to life without parole.

Gray’s guilty plea avoided a trial scheduled for October, sparing victims’ families from reliving the events in court. Meanwhile, Gray’s father, Colin Gray, was previously convicted on 27 counts, including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, for providing his son with the rifle used in the attack. His sentencing is set for Thursday, with many in the community watching closely as the legal process continues.