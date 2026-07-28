Georgia Man Bitten By Shark While Saving Pregnant Fiancée In Florida

A Georgia man is recovering after being bitten by a shark while helping his pregnant fiancée reach safety at Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. The incident happened Saturday (July 25) around 5:30 p.m. near the Dunlawton Beach Approach, just as Shark Week began, according to Volusia County Beach Safety officials.

Jacorey High, 21, was wading in about four feet of water with his fiancée when he suddenly felt a sharp bite on his left foot and ankle. Despite the pain, High’s first thought was to get his fiancée out of the water before focusing on his own safety. He told WKMG, "As soon as I got bit, I kept shoving her toward the beach area, and then that’s when I started thinking about myself when I saw she was on the sand."

High described the shark as gray on top and about the length from his waist to his feet—estimated around four feet long. The shark tried to bite him multiple times, even going after his arm as he escaped. Once on shore, High realized the extent of his injuries, saying, "A whole lot of blood just pouring out of my foot. It ripped all the tendons in my foot and my ankle," he explained to WAGA.

Beach Safety personnel treated High at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital. He underwent surgery and was released after two days, but doctors say his recovery could take up to three months. High expects to need physical therapy and is unsure if he’ll return to work right away.

Florida leads the nation in unprovoked shark bites, with Volusia County accounting for more than half of the state’s cases last year, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File. Marine life experts stress that shark bites are still rare, but they recommend staying alert, avoiding murky water, and steering clear of fishing areas.

Officials have not yet confirmed the species of shark involved. High says he has no regrets about his actions, stating, "That’s the person I love the most, and I would rather see her safe than me."