Looking to score tickets to Latin music's biggest night? Here's exactly how to get 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina tickets!

The 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina returns to Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday, October 17, 2026, and tickets are available to the public starting Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET exclusively at Ticketmaster.com. Demand for iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina runs high every year, so fans should be ready to buy the moment the on-sale opens. Below you'll find the full ticket details, the star-studded lineup, and everything you need to know to lock in your seat.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2026 tickets — quick facts

Event: 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Saturday, October 17, 2026 Public on-sale: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET Where to buy tickets: Ticketmaster.com

How to buy iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina tickets, step by step

Go to the official ticket page at Ticketmaster.com — the only official ticket source for the event. Sign in or create a free Ticketmaster account ahead of time so you can check out fast. Select your seats and check out quickly — popular Fiesta Latina tickets move fast once the on-sale opens.

Who's performing at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2026?

This year's iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina lineup is a genre-spanning bill of reggaeton, urbano, and Latin pop superstars, including:

The night will once again be hosted by iHeartLatino's Enrique Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio.

Lin-Manuel Miranda to receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award

This year, the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award will be presented to composer, lyricist, and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Latin culture and the arts. A proud son of Puerto Rican heritage, Miranda transformed American theater and popular music with the Tony-winning In the Heights and the cultural phenomenon Hamilton, then carried Latin sound and story to global audiences through Disney's Encanto and Moana. An Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize winner, Miranda has spent his career elevating Latino stories, artists, and communities on the world's biggest stages. The Corazón Latino Award celebrates not only his singular creative legacy, but his enduring commitment to championing Latin culture across generations.

About the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

For more than a decade, the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina has been the premier annual celebration of Latin music in the United States — a single stage uniting reggaeton, urbano, salsa, bachata, merengue, and Latin pop, and a showcase for both established legends and the artists defining the sound's next chapter. The 2026 lineup captures that range, pairing global chart-toppers like Myke Towers, Farruko, and Manuel Turizo with breakout stars like Floyymenor and Alleh — all under one roof in Miami, the beating heart of the U.S. Latin music scene.