Jay Clayton Confirmed As Director Of National Intelligence

By iHeartRadio

July 28, 2026

Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Jay Clayton To Be Director of National Intelligence
Photo: Aaron Schwartz / Getty Images News / Getty Images

On Tuesday night (July 28), the Senate confirmed Jay Clayton as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in a 51-47 party-line vote. Clayton, a former Securities and Exchange Commission chair and the current U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, was nominated by President Donald Trump. He will replace interim DNI Bill Pulte, who led a controversial tenure marked by significant staff layoffs.

Clayton's confirmation comes amid heightened concerns about national security and the integrity of U.S. elections. During his confirmation hearing, Clayton faced criticism for refusing to explicitly state that Joe Biden won the 2020 election, a stance that drew opposition from Democrats. Despite these concerns, Clayton emphasized his commitment to upholding national security principles and improving the intelligence community's focus on economic and national security connections.

The confirmation ends Pulte's brief but contentious leadership, which included a 30% reduction in national intelligence staff. Pulte, a close Trump ally, was criticized for his lack of intelligence experience and perceived politicization of the intelligence community.

Clayton's appointment is expected to facilitate discussions on the renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a key surveillance law that lapsed in June. The law allows the collection of electronic communications from non-U.S. citizens abroad without a warrant. Clayton's leadership may help secure the necessary votes for reauthorization.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton praised Clayton's qualifications, highlighting his experience in combating national security threats. Meanwhile, Democrats expressed reservations but acknowledged the need for a permanent director to stabilize the intelligence community.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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