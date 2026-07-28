Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Trump's Religious Commission

A federal judge in New York dismissed a lawsuit on Monday (July 27) challenging the composition of President Donald Trump's Religious Liberty Commission. The lawsuit, filed by a multifaith coalition including the Interfaith Alliance, argued that the commission lacked diverse religious representation and was biased towards conservative Christian views. The commission, organized by President Trump last year, aims to address concerns about anti-Christian discrimination and recently recommended "building bridges between church and state" in a draft report.

Judge John P. Cronan ruled that while federal law requires advisory commissions to have balanced viewpoints, it does not specify how this balance should be achieved. He noted that President Trump has broad discretion in selecting commission members. The lawsuit, which sought a more diverse commission, was dismissed for failing to meet legal criteria.

The commission's makeup, consisting mainly of conservative Christians and one Orthodox Jewish rabbi, drew criticism for not representing other faiths such as Islam, Hinduism, and Sikhism. Critics argued that the commission's focus on Judeo-Christian ideals undermines the separation of church and state.

Despite the dismissal, the lawsuit prompted the government to release previously withheld documents related to the commission's activities. These disclosures were seen as a victory for the coalition, highlighting the need for transparency in government actions. The coalition, represented by Democracy Forward and Americans United for Separation of Church and State, remains committed to advocating for religious pluralism and transparency.

The case, known as _Interfaith Alliance et al. v. Trump et al._, underscores ongoing debates about religious representation in government advisory bodies. As the commission continues its work, discussions around religious liberty and church-state separation are expected to persist.