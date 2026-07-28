Keyshia Cole Sparks Dating Rumors Amid Eye-Popping Photos With Skrilla
By Tony M. Centeno
July 28, 2026
The Internet is gushing over Keyshia Cole's love life once again, but this time they're talking about the singer's new rumored boo.
Social media timelines began buzzing everywhere after Cole shared a photo of herself with rapper Skrilla on Sunday, July 26. In the photo, you can only see Skrilla, 27, standing in a mirror while holding up his phone and a mini bottle of 1942 tequila with the "Love" singer, 44, hugging him from the back. "Yup," she wrote in the caption, which led fans to believe that she's responding to the rumor that she and Skrilla are dating.
Keyshia Cole seemingly confirms she’s dating Skrilla 👩🏽❤️💋👨🏽 pic.twitter.com/D3HdV7k6FL— SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 26, 2026
The rumors about Keyshia and Skrilla began earlier this month when she posted other photos of them enjoying each other's company. One photo in particular was taken while the two were in the VIP section of LIV Nightclub inside the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. Keyshia posted the flick on her Instagram Story while Skrilla posted a similar image on his story. The rumors surged this week after she posted their recent photo together along with other shots of a bouquet and a card she received that said, "love u beautiful xoxo."
"Baby," she wrote over the photo of the flowers.
I know that's right! Keyshia Cole shows off her roses ❤️ ✍🏾#TSRStaffAS 📷:(@gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/xvU3yenyva— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 28, 2026
Keyshia Cole's taste in younger men has been a hot topic among fans and critics alike, especially after she dated rapper Hunxho. Cole and the 27-year-old rapper began dating in 2024. The two had an on-and-off relationship for at least a year and even collaborated on songs like "Don't Let Me Down" from Hunxho's 2024 album Thank God. However, Keyshia and Hunxho ultimately called it quits in 2025 after Hunxho allegedly welcomed a child with another woman.
As of this report, Keyshia Cole and Skrilla haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, but they've clearly got some chemistry.