The rumors about Keyshia and Skrilla began earlier this month when she posted other photos of them enjoying each other's company. One photo in particular was taken while the two were in the VIP section of LIV Nightclub inside the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. Keyshia posted the flick on her Instagram Story while Skrilla posted a similar image on his story. The rumors surged this week after she posted their recent photo together along with other shots of a bouquet and a card she received that said, "love u beautiful xoxo."



"Baby," she wrote over the photo of the flowers.