Lil Baby Assists 4,000 Students At Sixth Annual Back-To-School Festival

"You need the right tools to build your future," he added. "We’re keeping the next generation fresh, locked in, and motivated to learn."



Lil Baby's contributions to the community are well-known in his hometown and beyond. In addition to hosting his back-to-school event six years in a row, Wham previously held toy giveaways for those in need during the holidays. He also hosted his Mrs. Trendsetter Mother’s Day Flowers Pop-Up experience, where kids celebrated and honored their mothers.



Lil Baby's latest charitable effort comes shortly after he dropped his brand-new single "Dead Fresh," produced by Pharrell Williams. The song made its debut during Skateboard P's Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show in Paris. The accompanying music video serves as a recap of his experience at the show. "Dead Fresh" is expected to appear on Baby's forthcoming album Dominique.