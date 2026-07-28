Lil Baby Assists 4,000 Students At Sixth Annual Back-To-School Festival
By Tony M. Centeno
July 28, 2026
Lil Baby continues to bless children from his hometown with everything they need before heading back to school.
The Georgia native and The Jones Project hosted his sixth annual Back to School Fest at West End Production Park in Atlanta on Saturday, July 25. During the event, Baby helped prepare 4,000 students for the upcoming school year by hooking them up with gift cards, school supplies, clothes, school uniforms, free haircuts, and free hot meals. The kids and their families also played games and received giveaways during the fun day of festivities.
"Giving back to my city is everything," Lil Baby said in a statement.
Lil Baby and The Jones Project hosted their sixth annual Back to School Fest in Atlanta’s West End, helping 4,000 students gear up with free school supplies, uniforms, clothes, haircuts, food, gift cards and more. 🎒✏️ pic.twitter.com/YwNvF6bIPL— TMZ (@TMZ) July 26, 2026
"You need the right tools to build your future," he added. "We’re keeping the next generation fresh, locked in, and motivated to learn."
Lil Baby's contributions to the community are well-known in his hometown and beyond. In addition to hosting his back-to-school event six years in a row, Wham previously held toy giveaways for those in need during the holidays. He also hosted his Mrs. Trendsetter Mother’s Day Flowers Pop-Up experience, where kids celebrated and honored their mothers.
Lil Baby's latest charitable effort comes shortly after he dropped his brand-new single "Dead Fresh," produced by Pharrell Williams. The song made its debut during Skateboard P's Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show in Paris. The accompanying music video serves as a recap of his experience at the show. "Dead Fresh" is expected to appear on Baby's forthcoming album Dominique.