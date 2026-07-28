Luke Kuechly Joins Netflix As Lead NFL Analyst

Luke Kuechly, a former linebacker for the Carolina Panthers, will soon be a familiar face in living rooms as Netflix's lead NFL analyst for the 2026 season. Kuechly, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8, will debut on September 10 during the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers game in Australia. This marks the first time Netflix will air a five-game package, including a Christmas Day doubleheader.

Kuechly, who has experience calling Panthers games on the radio, auditioned with play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle. According to The Athletic, the duo showed "immediate chemistry," leading Netflix to select Kuechly as their top analyst. This move is part of Netflix's strategy to bring fresh voices into the booth after previously borrowing analysts from other networks.

The 35-year-old Kuechly was drafted ninth overall by the Panthers in 2012 and quickly made his mark, earning the 2012 Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. He continued to excel, becoming a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro before retiring due to concussions. Kuechly's debut with Netflix will add to his impressive legacy, as he joins the ranks of non-quarterbacks calling NFL games.

Netflix's contract for airing NFL games runs through 2029, and if they expand their coverage in 2030, Kuechly could become their primary analyst. For now, he will work on four of the five games this season, alongside Eagle, starting with the Rams-49ers matchup in Melbourne.