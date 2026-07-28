Singer-songwriter Madison Beer and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are engaged!

Beer announced the news when she shared stunning engagement photos on Instagram on Tuesday (July 28). She captioned the shared post, "meet my fiancé." The announcement quickly sparked thousands of comments congratulating the newly-engaged couple, including from fellow artists like Tate McRae, the NFL, fans and more.

Beer, 27, and Herbert, 28, began dating nearly one year ago, in August 2025. They publicly confirmed their romance when they shared a sideline kiss at one of Herbert's games in October 2025, according to Billboard. Since then, they have been spotted at other sporting events and shared moments from their relationship on social media. Herbert has also supported Beer’s career as an artist, including when he attended a stop on her “The Locket Tour.” Herbert reportedly even missed some voluntary workouts with the Chargers to spend time with Beer.

The “Make You Mine" artist seemingly hinted at upcoming engagement news when she shared how she feels about engagement rings during an appearance on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast. She said at that time that she preferred a traditional ring over other options.

See the engagement announcement here: