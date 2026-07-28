McGregor Wants Trilogy Fight With Holloway

UFC star Conor McGregor is eyeing a trilogy bout with Max Holloway following his recent defeat at UFC 329. McGregor, who tore his ACL during the opening seconds of their match earlier this month, took to social media on Monday night (July 27) to announce his desire for a rematch during International Fight Week in 2027. The two fighters are currently tied at 1-1, with McGregor winning their first encounter in 2013 and Holloway securing victory in their latest bout.

McGregor's injury, confirmed as a torn ACL and meniscus, will require surgery, and UFC President Dana White expects the fighter to be out for a year. Despite this setback, McGregor is determined to return to the octagon for the final fight of his current UFC contract, which could potentially lead to a new deal. McGregor expressed his intentions on Instagram, stating, "What was to be a generational beating is now to be reset," and has dubbed the anticipated fight as "The Last Dance."

There has been speculation regarding whether McGregor entered the bout with a pre-existing injury, but White dismissed these claims, noting that McGregor appeared fit at the weigh-ins and press conference. The fight at UFC 329 ended in a TKO victory for Holloway after McGregor failed to land a significant strike.

Fox Sports reports that McGregor has also lobbied for his loss to be overturned to a no-contest. As McGregor recovers, he remains focused on his return and the possibility of exploring free agency after fulfilling his UFC contract.