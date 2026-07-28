Mets' Soto Expects To Return This Season

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto is optimistic about returning to the field this season despite his recent placement on the injured list with a left calf strain. Speaking on Monday (July 27), Soto expressed confidence, stating he is "100 percent" certain he will play again this year. The 27-year-old All-Star is on the injured list for the second time this season due to a calf strain, with a potential return expected in late August.

Soto's injury woes began during a game on July 16 in Philadelphia, where he first experienced discomfort. Although he attempted to play through the pain, he ultimately exited a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday after aggravating the injury. An MRI revealed a Grade 2 strain, sidelining him for longer than the 15 games he missed earlier this year with a right calf strain. Mets interim manager Andy Green emphasized the importance of Soto's long-term health, noting that they plan to ensure he is fully recovered before setting a return timeline.

Despite the Mets' struggles this season, currently sitting in last place in the NL East, Soto remains a bright spot. He boasts a .283 batting average with 21 home runs and a .947 OPS in 84 games. Green acknowledged Soto's significance to the team, stating, "We think the timelines line up that there’s enough of a season left that it’s worthwhile to get one of your best players back on the field and go win baseball games."

The Mets have faced a challenging season with injuries, including losing star shortstop Francisco Lindor for two months due to a similar calf strain. Soto's return could coincide with a roster shakeup as the team approaches the August 3 trade deadline, potentially altering the team's composition.