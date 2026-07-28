Mets' Soto Expects To Return This Season
By iHeartRadio
July 28, 2026
New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto is optimistic about returning to the field this season despite his recent placement on the injured list with a left calf strain. Speaking on Monday (July 27), Soto expressed confidence, stating he is "100 percent" certain he will play again this year. The 27-year-old All-Star is on the injured list for the second time this season due to a calf strain, with a potential return expected in late August.
Soto's injury woes began during a game on July 16 in Philadelphia, where he first experienced discomfort. Although he attempted to play through the pain, he ultimately exited a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday after aggravating the injury. An MRI revealed a Grade 2 strain, sidelining him for longer than the 15 games he missed earlier this year with a right calf strain. Mets interim manager Andy Green emphasized the importance of Soto's long-term health, noting that they plan to ensure he is fully recovered before setting a return timeline.
Despite the Mets' struggles this season, currently sitting in last place in the NL East, Soto remains a bright spot. He boasts a .283 batting average with 21 home runs and a .947 OPS in 84 games. Green acknowledged Soto's significance to the team, stating, "We think the timelines line up that there’s enough of a season left that it’s worthwhile to get one of your best players back on the field and go win baseball games."
The Mets have faced a challenging season with injuries, including losing star shortstop Francisco Lindor for two months due to a similar calf strain. Soto's return could coincide with a roster shakeup as the team approaches the August 3 trade deadline, potentially altering the team's composition.
This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio