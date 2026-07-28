Michigan Dad Shot Wife, Six Kids, Then Set Home On Fire In Murder-Suicide

Authorities in Ottawa County say a tragic murder-suicide took the lives of eight family members inside their Grand Haven Township home on Friday (July 24). According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Kristopher Karolkiewicz fatally shot his wife, Amanda “Mandy” Karolkiewicz, 39, and their six children before dying by suicide. All eight were found with gunshot wounds after firefighters responded to a house fire late Friday morning. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set in multiple locations after the killings.

The children included four boys ages 15, 12, 11, and five, and two girls, both age 11. Police said four of the children were biological and two were adopted. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said there had been no prior police calls to the home, and no criminal history for Kristopher Karolkiewicz. The weapon used in the shootings was registered to him.

Kristopher Karolkiewicz had recently worked as a vice president of sales and marketing for the American Heart Association until his employment ended earlier this month, according to an official statement from the organization. He worked remotely and was not involved with local Michigan operations. Mandy Karolkiewicz worked as a substitute teacher at Peach Plains Elementary and was recognized for her dedication and compassion toward students, as noted by the Grand Haven Area Public Schools district in a January social media post.

Investigators are still working with Michigan State Police arson specialists to confirm the cause and origin of the fire, though preliminary evidence suggests it was started after the shootings. The deaths of Amanda Karolkiewicz and the children were ruled homicides, while Kristopher Karolkiewicz’s death was ruled a suicide, according to investigators.

Family members expressed their devastation in statements to local media. Amanda’s parents, Steve and Becky Lawwill, said, "We treasured every moment we had with her and her six children, and words cannot adequately express our devastation." The Grand Haven Area Public Schools district called the event “a devastating incident” and is preparing to support the community, though school is not currently in session.

Neighbors and community members have held vigils and prayer services in remembrance of the family. A GoFundMe page has been created to support the victims’ family and fund a scholarship in the children’s memory.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT. Anyone who needs to talk can call 800-273-8255 no matter the time of day.