Modest Mouse's Simon O'Connor Apologizes After Allegations Involving Minor

Modest Mouse guitarist Simon O'Connor has apologized for sending lewd messages on Instagram to a minor.

On the band's subreddit, where the original allegations were posted, the musician issued a statement detailing what happened.

"Firstly, I would like to just say that I unequivocally oppose any sexual behavior towards minors, as a human and a parent it disgusts me," he wrote. "Throughout my adult life, there has been a person messing with me. This person creates multiple social media accounts and deletes them but always posts similar photos that I often recognize from previous accounts. After a long night, I picked up my phone to discover that a similar profile had been interacting with some of my posts. I assumed this was the same person, and with poor judgment, I decided to reach out with a tasteless meme."

The rocker, however, explained that this was not the same person and cut off all contact.

"I unsent the messages," he continued. "I'm genuinely sorry to the person who received those messages."

O'Connor has been playing with the "Float On" hitmakers since 2021.