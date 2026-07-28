Niners Coach Was Using Phone At Time Of Crash

New details have emerged regarding the car crash that injured San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan earlier this month. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Shanahan was holding and using a cellphone at the time of the accident. Despite this, he was not cited for violating the California Vehicle Code, as the other driver was deemed at fault in the head-on collision.

The crash occurred on July 14 in Palo Alto, involving Shanahan's black Tesla and a blue Mercedes SUV. Shanahan, 46, suffered significant injuries, including a broken nose, hand, and ribs, as well as a severe concussion. He required more than 40 stitches to his face and is currently recovering from his injuries.

Palo Alto police confirmed that both drivers cooperated with law enforcement, and no citations were issued. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the cause of the collision remains undisclosed, and no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Shanahan is participating in team activities on a limited basis as he recovers. Assistant head coach Chris Foerster and the team's coordinators are temporarily handling head coach duties. The 49ers have expressed confidence in their coaching staff and veteran players to maintain leadership during Shanahan's recovery.

The 49ers are preparing for their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, on September 10. General manager John Lynch stated that Shanahan is expected to be ready to lead the team by then, pending his recovery from concussion symptoms.