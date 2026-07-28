Notre Dame Passes Ohio State For Richest Jersey Ad Deal

Just hours after Ohio State announced a record-breaking jersey sponsorship deal, Notre Dame has claimed the top spot with a new agreement. SoFi Technologies will pay the Fighting Irish up to $20 million annually to feature its logo on uniforms across all sports, starting this fall. This partnership not only sets a new benchmark in college sports sponsorships but also includes a fund to support scholarships in 26 varsity sports, along with career development and financial education opportunities.

Ohio State's recent deal with JPMorgan Chase, reportedly worth nearly $17 million per year, was quickly overshadowed by Notre Dame's agreement. The financial services company aims to leverage Notre Dame's storied history and cultural impact to enhance brand visibility and foster meaningful connections with the university's passionate fan base.

Under Armour, Notre Dame's current apparel sponsor, has been a key partner for the university. However, the new deal with SoFi Technologies marks a significant shift in the landscape of college sports sponsorships. As college programs continue to explore new revenue streams, jersey sponsorships have become an attractive option, similar to practices in professional leagues like the MLB, NBA, and NHL.

Notre Dame's decision to partner with SoFi Technologies reflects a broader trend of colleges seeking lucrative sponsorships to support their athletic programs. This deal is expected to inspire other universities to pursue similar opportunities, potentially reshaping the financial dynamics of college sports.