Ohio Gov. DeWine Criticizes Haitian Deportation Plan

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, has voiced strong opposition to the Trump administration's plan to deport Haitian migrants, calling it a "mistake." Speaking on CBS News, DeWine argued that the deportation could harm Ohio's economy and endanger the lives of Haitians forced to return to their home country. The U.S. Supreme Court recently upheld the administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 300,000 Haitians, including more than 10,000 residing in Ohio.

The governor highlighted the positive impact Haitian immigrants have had on cities like Springfield, Ohio. He noted that they have filled crucial jobs, started businesses, and contributed to the local economy. DeWine stated, "These are people who have helped Springfield really come back," emphasizing their role in revitalizing the community.

Despite the Supreme Court ruling, DeWine remains concerned about the safety of returning Haitians. He described Haiti as "one of the most dangerous places in the world," with rampant violence and instability. DeWine's stance contrasts with the Trump administration's view that conditions in Haiti have improved enough for safe return.

The deportation plan has sparked criticism and legal challenges, with opponents arguing it is rooted in racial animus. DeWine has previously dismissed President Trump's unfounded claims about Haitians in Ohio, stating that such rumors are baseless.

As the TPS expiration looms, DeWine continues to advocate for the Haitian community in Ohio, warning of potential economic setbacks if deportations proceed. He has urged for a reconsideration of the policy, highlighting the need for immigrants to sustain Ohio's economic growth.