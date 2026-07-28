Ohio State Cuts Jersey Ad Deal With Chase

Ohio State University has finalized a groundbreaking jersey patch sponsorship deal with JPMorgan Chase, making it one of the first schools to feature sponsor logos on their athletic uniforms. The deal, set to begin this fall, will place the Chase logo on the jerseys of all 36 of Ohio State's athletic teams, including its renowned football team. This partnership is valued at over $15 million annually, making it the most lucrative jersey patch agreement to date, as reported by the On3 NIL.

The collaboration not only brings financial benefits but also enhances resources for Ohio State athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities and academic partnerships. Ohio State's athletic director, Ross Bjork, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating that JPMorgan Chase is a global brand with deep roots in Ohio, which aligns well with the university's commitment to innovation and community impact. Eleven Warriors highlighted that the deal also includes financial literacy resources for athletes and exclusive fan experiences.

JPMorgan Chase, a major employer in Columbus, has previously hired over 1,700 Ohio State alumni in the last five years. The bank's CEO, Jennifer Roberts, expressed pride in supporting Ohio State's tradition and community through this partnership. The Chase logo will be prominently displayed above the Big Ten patch on the jerseys, marking a new era for college athletics.

This deal is part of a broader trend, with more than 25 schools signing similar agreements since the NCAA approved uniform patches earlier this year. Ohio State joins other Big Ten schools like Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan State in adopting jersey patches. The Buckeyes will debut their new uniforms featuring the Chase patch during their season opener against Ball State on Saturday, September 5, at Ohio Stadium.