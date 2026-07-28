Olivia Rodrigo has seemingly confirmed her new relationship with Julian Croonenberghs during a recent outing in Brooklyn, New York. The "Drivers License" singer, 23, was spotted on Sunday (July 26) enjoying a picnic date with Croonenberghs, a private equity associate, in a park. The couple was seen engaging in public displays of affection, including hand-holding and sitting closely together.

Rumors about Rodrigo and Croonenberghs' romance began in June when they were first seen together in New York City. The pair's relationship has since become more public, with sightings in both New York and Iceland. During their Brooklyn outing, Rodrigo wore a casual outfit of jean cutoff shorts and a black tank top, while Croonenberghs opted for a red striped T-shirt and brown slacks. The couple appeared relaxed and happy, enjoying each other's company in the summer sun.

Rodrigo's new romance comes after her breakup with British actor Louis Partridge, with whom she was in a relationship from 2023 to 2025. Some of the songs on her latest album, _You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love_, are rumored to be inspired by her past relationship with Partridge. Despite not publicly commenting on her relationship with Croonenberghs, Rodrigo has hinted at her personal growth in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, saying, "Things happen the way that they're supposed to happen."

Croonenberghs, 26, is a Brown University graduate and former U.S. men's national field hockey player. He currently works in private equity and has maintained a relatively private profile. The couple's recent public appearances suggest a deepening connection as they continue to enjoy each other's company.