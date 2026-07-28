Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is scheduled to meet with White House officials and lawmakers in Washington, DC, on Wednesday (July 29) as a critical AI policy deadline approaches. The meetings are part of ongoing discussions following President Donald Trump's executive order signed in June, which requires AI companies to submit their advanced models for government review before public release.

The executive order, signed by President Trump, gives AI companies 60 days to propose a plan for submitting new AI models to federal officials for safety testing. This deadline is set for August 1. Altman is expected to preview OpenAI's latest AI models and address questions regarding a recent cybersecurity breach involving OpenAI's models, as reported by Politico.

Altman's visit comes amid heightened scrutiny over AI safety and security, with concerns about international competition, particularly from China. During his visit, Altman will meet with key figures, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Senator Mark Warner, according to Tech Times.

The executive order emphasizes a voluntary framework for AI companies to engage with the government, but it does not mandate licensing or preclearance. However, the government retains the authority to impose restrictions on AI models deemed essential to national security under the Export Control Reform Act of 2018. This authority was recently exercised when the Commerce Department restricted access to Anthropic's AI models due to security concerns, as noted by Quartz.

Altman's meetings are part of a broader effort to ensure the U.S. maintains its leadership in AI innovation while addressing potential risks. The outcome of these discussions could shape the future regulatory landscape for AI development and deployment in the United States.