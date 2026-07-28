Panthers Activate Jaycee Horn From NFI List

The Carolina Panthers have activated cornerback Jaycee Horn from the non-football injury (NFI) list, allowing him to participate fully in training camp. Horn, 26, returned to the practice field for the team's first padded practice today after recovering from a foot injury. He had arrived at camp with a cut on his foot that required stitches, which limited him to light training with the team's trainers.

Horn's return is a positive development for the Panthers, who are preparing for the upcoming NFL season. The injury had initially placed him on the NFI list, but it was not expected to sideline him for long. According to Panthers.com, Horn's injury was less severe compared to other players like right tackle Taylor Moton, who is dealing with a more serious health issue.

Horn, the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been a key player for the Panthers. Last season, he appeared in 16 games, recording 37 tackles, five interceptions, and eight pass defenses. NFL Trade Rumors reports that Horn recently signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the team, underscoring his value to the Panthers.