Power Emergency Causes Blackout Fears In More Than A Dozen States

Blackout concerns are rising across the central United States after the Department of Energy (DOE) authorized emergency backup power for 17 states in response to an extreme heat wave. The order gives the Southwest Power Pool (SPP)—which manages much of the regional electric grid—the green light to activate idle power plants if demand threatens to overwhelm the system.

The emergency measure affects about 20 million Americans in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. According to the DOE, the move is intended to "mitigate the risk of blackouts" and maintain reliable electricity for homes and businesses during a period of record-setting temperatures. The order will remain in effect until August 3.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a press release, "'The administration is using available backup generation to support grid stability and limit service disruptions. Our goal is to maintain affordable, reliable, and secure power for hardworking American families and businesses.'" The DOE estimates that over 35 gigawatts of unused backup generation remain available nationwide, providing a crucial buffer as temperatures soar.

The current heat wave, described by meteorologists as a "heat dome," is driving up demand for air conditioning and pushing the grid to its limits. The National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings for at least 40 million people, with some areas expecting temperatures as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit. The SPP’s last-resort option before rolling blackouts is now to use backup plants—if those fail, rotating outages may be ordered to prevent a wider grid collapse.

Experts warn that the risk goes beyond inconvenience. The Environmental Protection Agency notes that heat kills more Americans than any other type of weather event, especially affecting older adults, children, those with chronic illnesses, and anyone without reliable air conditioning.

The emergency order is also tied to President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national energy emergency at the start of his second term. The administration argues this is part of a broader push to strengthen the U.S. power system and avoid blackout risks. Ongoing legal disputes over past project cancellations during the 2025 government shutdown could still affect energy policy in the coming months.

For now, the SPP is tasked with preventing rolling blackouts as much of the nation faces brutal heat. The DOE’s action highlights the urgent challenges of maintaining reliable electricity during extreme weather, and experts say further adaptation will be needed as such events become more common.