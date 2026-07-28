Powerful Earthquake Rocks Southern Japan

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Japan on Tuesday (July 28), causing widespread damage and prompting the evacuation of approximately 300,000 people in the Kumamoto prefecture. The quake, which hit at 4:27 p.m. local time, led to the collapse of several buildings, including a shopping mall where an explosion was reported.

Several people were trapped in the collapsed mall, and multiple deaths have been confirmed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the earthquake's epicenter was located about 12 miles south of Kumamoto city, at a depth of just over six miles. The tremor was at the highest end of the seismic intensity scale, resulting in significant structural damage and power outages affecting 48,000 homes.

In the aftermath, a tsunami advisory was issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas but was later lifted. The Japanese Cabinet Office's disaster management division is coordinating rescue efforts, with hundreds of soldiers dispatched to assist in the recovery. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that the government is prioritizing saving lives and has urged residents to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks.

The earthquake also disrupted transportation, with train services suspended and the Aso Kumamoto Airport closed. Companies like Sony and TSMC evacuated staff from their facilities in the affected area.

Japan, located on the seismically active "Ring of Fire," experiences frequent earthquakes. The country has strengthened its warning systems and protocols since the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Despite the damage, no abnormalities were reported at nearby nuclear power plants, ensuring the safety of the region's energy infrastructure.