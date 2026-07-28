Rhoden Wins SD Primary Runoff For Governor

South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden has secured victory in the Republican primary runoff for governor, defeating businessman Toby Doeden. According to NBC News, Rhoden will now face former Democratic state senator Dan Ahlers in the upcoming November general election.

Rhoden, who became governor in 2025 after Kristi Noem left to join President Donald Trump's administration, was forced into a runoff after no candidate won 35% of the vote in the initial June primary. In the runoff, Rhoden received about 70% of the votes, while Doeden garnered around 30%, as reported by the South Dakota Searchlight.

Throughout the campaign, Rhoden emphasized his experience and policies, including cutting property taxes and reducing crime. He positioned himself as a unifying figure for Republicans. Meanwhile, Doeden, a political newcomer, ran on a platform of bold conservative leadership, focusing on reducing property taxes and opposing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Despite Doeden's significant personal investment in his campaign, Rhoden's established political presence and support from the Republican base helped him prevail. Doeden, who had previously described himself as a political outsider, congratulated Rhoden and pledged his support for the general election.

Rhoden will now prepare for the general election against Ahlers in a state that has not elected a Democratic governor since the 1970s. The November election will determine whether Rhoden secures his first full term as governor.