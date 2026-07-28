SCOTUS Approval Hits Record Low Amid Controversy

A recent Gallup poll reveals that confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court has plummeted to a historic low of 33%, marking a significant decline from last year. This drop in approval is the lowest recorded in 26 years and represents a six-point decrease since 2025. The poll indicates that a reduction in Republican support is a major factor, with approval among Republicans falling to 58% from 79% last September.

The decline in confidence comes amid several controversial decisions by the Supreme Court, including affirming various policies from President Trump's administration. The poll results were gathered between June 1 and June 20, 2026, before the court's term ended and major rulings were issued.

The Supreme Court's approval ratings have fluctuated significantly over recent years, with Gallup reporting that confidence in the court has been lower over the past 16 years compared to earlier decades. Historically, confidence averaged 47% between 1973 and 2006, but since 2006, it has averaged just 35%.

The SCOTUSblog highlights that the Supreme Court's approval rating has not exceeded 50% since the summer of 2020. Recent decisions, such as the ruling in _Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization_ that overturned _Roe v. Wade_, have contributed to the court's declining popularity, particularly among Democrats.

The latest Gallup poll also notes a partisan divide, with Republicans generally more supportive of the court than Democrats. However, the recent drop in Republican approval suggests a shift in this trend. As the Supreme Court prepares for its new term, it faces ongoing scrutiny and potential challenges to its legitimacy.