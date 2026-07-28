Seattle Police Update Mass Shooting Investigation

By iHeartRadio

July 28, 2026

Shooting Leaves Multiple Killed And Injured In Seattle
Photo: David Ryder / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Seattle police have updated the public on the mass shooting that occurred Sunday evening during the Bite of Seattle festival near the Space Needle. Three people were killed, and four others were injured in what authorities now describe as "possibly gang-related violence." Assistant Seattle Police Chief Nicole Powell confirmed that a 19-year-old man, identified as one of the alleged shooters, died at the scene.

A 15-year-old suspect is currently in custody, facing charges of first-degree assault and firearms violations. Police are still searching for a third suspect involved in the gunfight. The shooting erupted around 6 p.m., causing chaos as attendees fled the scene.

The victims include a 44-year-old man, a 56-year-old woman, and a 2-year-old boy who was injured but has since been discharged from the hospital. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office classified the deaths as homicides.

In a news conference Monday afternoon, Assistant Chief Powell stated, "At this point, we believe this could be gang-related," indicating that two groups exchanged gunfire.

The shooting has raised questions about the initial response and communication from city officials. Mayor Katie Wilson acknowledged the delay in providing updates, citing the need for accurate information. The investigation is ongoing, and police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the remaining suspect.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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