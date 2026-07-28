Sentencing Expected For Georgia Shooter Colt Gray

In Barrow County, Georgia, the sentencing hearing for Colt Gray, a teenager who pleaded guilty to a 2024 school shooting, is expected to conclude today (Tuesday, July 28). The shooting at Apalachee High School resulted in the deaths of two students and two teachers, marking it as the deadliest school shooting in Georgia history. Gray, who was 14 at the time, entered guilty pleas to 55 charges, including murder, last Friday (July 24).

During the hearing, a psychologist testified about Gray's mental state before the attack, describing him as a "lonely, dysfunctional kid" with anxiety, paranoia, and depression, exacerbated by neglect and an obsession with mass shooters like Nikolas Cruz. The defense argues that Gray's mental health issues should be considered in sentencing, advocating for the possibility of parole. Prosecutors, however, maintain that the attack was premeditated and seek a life sentence without parole.

The courtroom has been filled with emotional victim impact statements from families and survivors. Breanna Schermerhorn, the mother of victim Mason Schermerhorn, expressed her grief and anger, stating she does not forgive Gray but acknowledges the failures of the adults around him.

Gray's father, Colin Gray, was previously convicted of second-degree murder for providing the firearm used in the shooting and is set to be sentenced later this week. The case has highlighted the complexities of juvenile justice and parental responsibility in school shootings.

The judge is expected to decide today whether Gray will serve life in prison with or without the possibility of parole.