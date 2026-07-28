Steelers' Porter Hurt During Conditioning Test, Placed On PUP

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two veteran defensive backs as they begin training camp on Wednesday (July 29). Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after aggravating a back injury during the team's conditioning test. This setback adds to the team's challenges as fellow defensive back Jalen Ramsey was also placed on the PUP list earlier today due to a knee injury he sustained last month.

According to A to Z Sports, Ramsey's knee injury, described as a bruise or minor sprain, is expected to sideline him for only a couple of weeks. Steelers' General Manager Omar Khan expressed confidence that Ramsey will return well before the regular season begins.

The absence of Porter and Ramsey places additional pressure on Pittsburgh's younger defensive backs to step up during training camp. The Steelers will need to adjust their defensive strategies to compensate for the temporary loss of these key players.

As reported by TribLive, the Steelers are also dealing with roster adjustments on the offensive side. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones has been cleared to practice after recovering from a neck injury, which will add depth to the team's offensive line.