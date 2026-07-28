Steelers' Ramsey Opens Camp On PUP List

By iHeartRadio

July 28, 2026

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
Photo: Joe Sargent / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that defensive back Jalen Ramsey will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list due to a knee injury sustained during last month's mandatory minicamp. General Manager Omar Khan shared that Ramsey is expected to be cleared for practice within the next two weeks. Meanwhile, cornerback Donte Kent will also begin the season on the PUP list.

In more positive news, offensive tackle Broderick Jones has been cleared to practice after recovering from a neck injury that ended his season last year. According to Khan, Jones is "in a good place" and will participate in the first practice on Wednesday (July 29). The competition for the tackle positions is expected to be intense, with Troy Fautanu already securing a starting spot. Jones will compete with Dylan Cook and rookie Max Iheanachor for the remaining position.

Jones' recovery is a relief for the Steelers, as there were initial concerns that his neck injury might be career-ending. His return adds depth to the team's offensive line, and his performance during camp will be closely watched. If Jones does not secure a starting role, he may become a candidate for trade discussions, as the Steelers did not pick up his fifth-year option.

The Steelers' training camp will continue with a focus on getting Ramsey back to full health and evaluating the offensive line's dynamics.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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