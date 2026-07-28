Tay Keith's Family Member Takes Control Of Late Producer's Lavish Estate

Tay Keith was found dead inside his apartment in Nashville last month. Police discovered the artist's lifeless body after his girlfriend called 911 for a wellness check. She told them that she got worried after he texted her to visit him and went radio silent for 24 hours afterward. She said she went to his home, knocked on the door, and called him repeatedly but never got a response. She also told the dispatcher that he had a history of high blood pressure and breathing issues, but an official cause of death has not been released. He was only 29 years old.



The Grammy-nominated artist spent a solid decade working with some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop. After blowing up with BlocBoy JB, Tay Keith went on to produce hits for Drake, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Sexyy Red, and plenty more. Soon after his death was announced, tributes from various artists poured in. BlocBoy JB even released a record dedicated to the late producer called "LLTK."