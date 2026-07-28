Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has legally changed her last name to Noelle, according to public records.

The 20-year-old, who is currently a student at Carnegie Mellon University, made the name change official in 2024 when she registered to vote in Pennsylvania. This change marks a significant step in her journey to establish her own identity, separate from her famous father.

Suri first used the name Noelle, which is her mother’s middle name, during her high school graduation in June 2024. At that time, she was listed as Suri Noelle in the graduation program, a move that was reportedly made to avoid paparazzi attention and to start fresh as she embarked on her college journey.

Reports indicate that Suri did not file the name change in Pennsylvania, suggesting it may have been done in New York before she moved for college. Her decision to drop the Cruise surname comes after years of living mostly out of the public eye, following her parents' divorce in 2012. Suri’s relationship with her father has been distant for many years.

Page Six reported that Tom Cruise has not been seen with Suri since their separation. Meanwhile, Suri is pursuing a career in musical theater, following in the footsteps of her parents. She is currently involved in a student production at Carnegie Mellon University.