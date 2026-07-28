Trump Meets With Netanyahu, Zelensky In D.C.

President Donald Trump held separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Tuesday (July 28). The White House described both meetings as "positive and productive." The discussions occurred as both leaders were in Washington, D.C., to attend the funeral of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

The meeting with Zelensky comes amid a warming relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine. Over the weekend, Zelensky reported that his military had attacked a Russian ship aiding Iran. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed licenses for the production of Patriot missiles and other ideas to support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelensky expressed his condolences for Graham, calling him "a true friend of Ukraine" in a post on X.

Following the meeting with Zelensky, Netanyahu arrived at the White House. This was the first meeting between Trump and Netanyahu at the White House since the start of the war with Iran in February. The U.S. has paused its attacks on Iran to allow for negotiations. Trump and Netanyahu's meeting focused on the ongoing conflict with Iran and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords. Tensions have arisen between the two leaders, with Trump expressing frustration over Netanyahu's discussions about Iranian activities at a potential nuclear site.

Both meetings took place ahead of Graham's funeral at Washington National Cathedral. Graham, known for his strong advocacy for military intervention, was a significant figure in U.S. foreign policy. His sudden death earlier this month has prompted a special primary election in South Carolina to fill his Senate seat.