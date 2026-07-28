Vikings Add Jamal Adams

The Minnesota Vikings are set to bolster their defense with the addition of veteran player Jamal Adams. The 30-year-old, who has transitioned from safety to linebacker, announced his move to the Vikings on social media, posting "Year 10" with the hashtag "#skol" alongside a Vikings logo. Adams' signing comes just before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Adams, a three-time Pro Bowler, has played 102 career games, recording 22.5 sacks and four interceptions. He began his career with the New York Jets, who drafted him sixth overall in 2017. After three seasons with the Jets, Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in a high-profile deal involving two first-round picks. While he initially thrived in Seattle, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2020, injuries limited his appearances to just 34 games over four seasons.

Following his release by the Seahawks in 2023, Adams had brief stints with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions before joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. Last season, he played all 17 games with the Raiders, registering 45 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. His performance as a linebacker has opened new opportunities for him, including his current deal with the Vikings.

In Minnesota, Adams will join a defense led by creative coordinator Brian Flores. The Vikings have been exploring various defensive strategies, including using multiple safeties on the field. Adams' versatility could provide valuable depth, especially if longtime safety Harrison Smith decides to retire.

As Adams enters his 10th NFL season, the Vikings hope his experience and adaptability will strengthen their defensive lineup. His role in Minnesota will be determined during training camp, where he will aim to secure a spot and continue his career resurgence.