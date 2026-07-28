Vikings Sign RT O'Neill To Extension

The Minnesota Vikings have secured their right tackle, Brian O'Neill, for the long term by signing him to a four-year extension worth $96 million, as reported by ESPN. O'Neill, a 2018 second-round draft pick, has been a consistent presence on the field, starting 120 of the 124 games he's played for Minnesota.

O'Neill's journey with the Vikings began when he was drafted out of the University of Pittsburgh. Since then, he has become a cornerstone of the team's offensive line, making two Pro Bowl appearances and earning a reputation as a reliable player. Despite some injury concerns in recent years, O'Neill has maintained a high level of performance, contributing significantly to the team's success.

The new contract makes O'Neill one of the highest-paid right tackles in the NFL, reflecting his value to the team. The extension comes as the Vikings aim to maintain a strong offensive line to support their win-now roster. O'Neill expressed his desire to remain with the team, stating, "I want to be a Viking for my whole career."