Watch: Kelly Clarkson Reveals 5 Things 'I’ve Been Guilty Of Lying About'

Kelly Clarkson ‘fessed up to five things she’s lied about.

The powerhouse singer-songwriter hilariously listed five lies in a reel on Instagram on Tuesday (July 28), which she posted in honor of her latest single, “I’d Be Lyin.’” Clarkson admitted in the clip, “I for sure have told my kids that something is closed when it’s not. …I’m just tired, and I don’t wanna have the argument of why we should go.” She went on to say that, when her kids couldn’t tell time, “I’ve definitely lied about bedtime, especially when we’re traveling.

“I don’t know why I’m owning this,” she continued. “I guess it seems that I like someone but I don’t. So, is that a lie? Kind of. ...Who knows?”

Clarkson went on to say, “I definitely have lied and run back on stage and gone, ‘oh I’m so sorry, I had to pee. I was holding my pee so long.’ It was not pee. Unfortunate.” Clarkson said her statement sounded “more delicate,” and “a little classier,” but “now, I’ve graduated and just letting everyone know…because we’re all human.” The Grammy-winning artist concluded her list with the lie, “’oh I must’ve missed that email,’” (though, she sometimes misses the email for real, she said).

Clarkson released “I’d Be Lyin’” on July 17. She teamed up with Jason Halbert and Jaco Caraco to write the single. Listen to “I’d Be Lyin’” below, and watch Clarkson share her five lies here: