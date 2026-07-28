Wham!’s Andrew Ridgeley Opens Up On ‘Crackpot Idea’ That Made Music History

Andrew Ridgley revealed that he never expected Wham!'s 1985 China trip to become part of music history.

The guitarist admitted that he initially doubted manager Simon Napier-Bell's plan for the music group to perform in China, a move that would make the duo the first major Western pop act to play in the Communist country.

"I thought it was a crackpot idea, to be honest," the "Last Christmas" hitmaker told PEOPLE.

However, looking back, Ridgeley said that the idea was "brilliantly, cleverly conceived," ultimately proving to be one of the most memorable moments for him and his bandmate, the late George Michael.

"George felt the pressure, I think, more than I did," the musician candidly shared, due to the intense media attention on Michael and his popularity at the time.

The historic visit, which included performances in Beijing and Guangzhou, is now the subject of the new documentary WHAM! 10 Days in China, premiering in theaters worldwide July 28. The film features restored footage from the trip along with new interviews.