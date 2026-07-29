40K Sign Petition Against Mamdani At 9/11 Ceremony

More than 40,000 people have signed a petition urging New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to be excluded from the upcoming 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. As the solemn day approaches, some 9/11 families express concerns about Mamdani's public positions and associations. The petition, organized by Giovanni Galante, who lost his wife Grace in the attacks, highlights Mamdani's alleged minimization of the 9/11 attacks and his praise for a Brooklyn Imam allegedly linked to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

The petition, posted on Change.org, argues that Mamdani's presence would be inappropriate and hurtful to the families mourning their loved ones. It calls for the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which organizes the ceremony, to reconsider his attendance. According to the New York Post, the petition has garnered support from over 300 victims' families.

Despite the petition, Mamdani plans to attend the ceremony, with his spokesperson, Jeremy Edwards, stating that the mayor will honor the families, survivors, and first responders affected by the attacks. Edwards emphasized that Mamdani's attendance aims to reaffirm the city's commitment to remembering the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

The petition also criticizes Mamdani's associations with individuals perceived as dismissive of American institutions and insufficiently critical of extremist ideologies. Some families argue that the day should focus on remembrance and unity, free from political influence.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum has stated that the ceremony is intended to remain apolitical, with government officials attending as witnesses rather than speakers. As the anniversary approaches, the debate over Mamdani's participation continues, with some families seeking support from local lawmakers to bar his attendance.