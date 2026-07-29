Afroman Sues Cop Who Dragged Him To Court Over Alleged Defamation

The raid in question was executed after a warrant was issued in 2022 for alleged kidnapping and drug trafficking charges. Police searched his property for evidence that could tie him to the alleged crimes, but they didn't find anything. Scenes of the raid were captured on Afroman's security cameras. The "Because I Got High" rapper decided to use the footage for his own music videos like "Will You Help Me Repair My Door" and "Lemon Pound Cake," in which he made fun of the officers.



At the time, the Ohio police officers alleged the music videos and social media posts ruined their reputations. The deputies asked for $3.9 million altogether, especially after the artist sold merchandise featuring their images. However, a jury ruled earlier this year that Foreman did not defame them and found him not liable.



In his new lawsuit, Foreman claims Newland and the other deputies had no legal ground to sue him. He said he was forced to pay unnecessary legal fees and endured emotional distress during the process. He also alleges Newland stole $400 from his property. He's seeking unspecified damages.