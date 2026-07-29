Bengals' DE Carted Off Field With Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals are facing a potential setback as defensive end Shemar Stewart was carted off the practice field during the team's opening training camp session on Wednesday (July 29). Stewart, a former first-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, suffered an apparent left leg injury during a team drill, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming season.

According to Cincy Jungle, Stewart was unable to put any weight on his left leg after going down and was taken off the field on a cart for further evaluation. The injury is suspected to involve his knee, but the team has not yet confirmed the severity. Stewart's rookie season was marred by a contract holdout and injuries, limiting him to just eight games where he recorded one sack.

Yahoo Sports reports that Stewart's role is crucial for the Bengals' defense, especially after the team invested heavily in their defensive line during the offseason. With key players like Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai no longer on the roster, Stewart was expected to be a significant contributor alongside new additions like Boye Mafe and Cashius Howell.

The incident was captured on video by WCPO sports reporter Caleb Noe, showing Stewart's leg bending unnaturally during the play. This is not the first time Stewart has dealt with a knee injury, as he was previously sidelined last season after a similar issue.

The Bengals have yet to release an official statement regarding Stewart's condition.