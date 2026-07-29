Blanche Nomination Faces GOP Roadblock

Todd Blanche's nomination for U.S. attorney general is facing a significant hurdle as Texas Senator John Cornyn withholds his support over a disputed Justice Department fund. Cornyn announced on Wednesday (July 29) that he will not vote for Blanche until the department provides a written commitment to permanently end the proposed $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund. This fund was part of a settlement agreement between President Donald Trump and the IRS, which Cornyn wants modified.

The Justice Department claims it has submitted a proposal to address Cornyn's concerns, but Cornyn insists it does not meet his request. North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis shares Cornyn's concerns and is also withholding his support. Both senators are crucial votes, as a single Republican "no" could block Blanche's nomination due to blanket Democratic opposition.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley is expected to decide later today whether to proceed with Thursday's scheduled vote. Cornyn and Tillis have urged the Justice Department to provide written verification that the fund will not be pursued, but as of now, they remain unconvinced.

In a report by Politico, Cornyn expressed his frustration, saying, "We need it in writing. We don’t need well-wishes or, you know, impressions. We need concrete confirmation." Cornyn and Tillis have significant leverage, and their stance is crucial as the Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to vote on Blanche's nomination.

According to ABC4 Utah, Cornyn's scheduled meeting with Blanche was canceled, further complicating the nomination process. Cornyn emphasized the need for documentation, stating, "There's no real need to have a meeting if they will just produce the documentation that we’ve requested."

Grassley has praised Blanche's selection, but the nomination remains contentious. As reported by News from the States, Grassley criticized committee Democrats for opposing Blanche, citing his past role as Trump's personal defense lawyer and his involvement in the IRS settlement.

The situation remains fluid, with the possibility of a postponed vote if a resolution is not reached soon.