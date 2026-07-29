Bowles: Vea Is Hurt, Not Holding In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles addressed rumors surrounding nose tackle Vita Vea during the opening practice of training camp today (Wednesday, July 29). Bowles clarified that Vea was absent from practice due to a back injury sustained during the team's conditioning test on Tuesday, not because of a hold-in. The 31-year-old player had reportedly requested a trade earlier this week amid stalled contract extension talks, but Bowles stated there have been no internal discussions about fulfilling this request.

Vea, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, is entering the final year of his four-year, $71 million contract. He is set to earn $17 million this season, with no guaranteed money, and a per-game roster bonus capped at $1 million. Despite the trade request, Bowles emphasized that Vea's absence was purely injury-related. ESPN reported that Vea's agent, Collin Roberts, confirmed the trade request after contract negotiations stalled.

The situation adds to the Buccaneers' challenges as they also face unresolved contract talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, who is in the final season of his three-year, $100 million contract, participated fully in minicamp despite the lack of a new deal. CBS Sports noted that Mayfield intends to play out his contract and potentially enter free agency in 2027.

The Buccaneers' training camp has started under a cloud of uncertainty, with key players like Vea and Mayfield in contract limbo.