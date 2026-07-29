BTS Chooses Not To Submit Music For 2027 Grammy Awards: Here's Why

BTS has announced that they will not submit their music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards. In a coordinated statement shared on Instagram by all seven members—RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, and J-Hope—the group expressed their desire for music to be appreciated for its intrinsic value, rather than being categorized by region or language.

“We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year,” the band said in a statement shared on Instagram by all seven members, adding: “I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language.”

The decision comes amid the introduction of a new Grammy category for Best Asian Pop Music Performance, which requires songs to feature a significant portion of lyrics in an Asian language. BTS's latest album, 'Arirang,' primarily sung in English, would not qualify under these rules. The album and its lead single, 'Swim,' have achieved significant commercial success, topping charts globally, including the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

BTS's choice to abstain from the Grammys aligns them with other artists who have boycotted the awards for various reasons, including The Weeknd and Frank Ocean. The group thanked their fans, known as the BTS Army, for their unwavering support.

The Recording Academy, which organizes the Grammy Awards, has not yet commented on BTS's decision. The group has previously been nominated for five Grammys but has not won any. They were the first K-pop band to receive a Grammy nomination in 2021 for 'Dynamite,' their first fully English song.

Fans and critics have expressed mixed reactions to the new category, with some arguing that it sidelines Asian artists. BBC News reported that fans feel the category could pigeonhole Asian artists rather than celebrate them. Meanwhile, CNN highlighted fan support for BTS's decision, noting that the band has already achieved global recognition beyond such categories.