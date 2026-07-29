BTS Declines Grammy Submissions Amid New Asian Pop Category

BTS, the globally renowned K-pop group, announced on Wednesday (July 29) that they will not be submitting their music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The decision comes shortly after the Recording Academy introduced a new category for Best Asian Pop Music Performance. The group shared their decision via Instagram, expressing a desire for their music to be appreciated beyond regional and language barriers.

The new Grammy category aims to recognize artistic excellence in Asian pop music, including K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop, with a requirement for meaningful use of Asian languages. However, this has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some see it as a recognition of Asian pop's global impact, while others fear it may limit the genre's chances in the Grammy's top-tier categories.

BTS's decision not to participate is notable, given their previous pursuit of Grammy recognition. Despite being strong contenders for the new category, the group has chosen to prioritize the universal appreciation of their music. BTS leader RM stated, "We hope music can be heard and loved for itself, beyond regions or languages."

The group's latest album, "Arirang," released in March, topped the Billboard 200, with the single "Swim" reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite this success, BTS has opted out of the Grammy race, a move that could influence other artists and award shows.

The 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 7, 2027, will proceed without BTS. Submissions for the awards opened on July 7 and will close on August 28. While BTS's agency, HYBE, confirmed that this is not a company-wide boycott, the decision highlights ongoing debates about the representation of Asian pop music in mainstream award shows.